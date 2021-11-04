Martinrea reports $17.1 million loss for Q3

TORONTO — Martinrea International Inc. says it swung to a loss of $17.1 million in the third quarter compared with earnings of $45.6 million last year as supply chain issues and inflating costs cut into revenue.

The autoparts manufacturer says the net loss worked out to 21 cents per share for the quarter ending Sept. 30, compared with earnings of 57 cents per share for the same quarter last year.

Sales for the quarter came in at $848.5 million, down 12.6 per cent from $971.1 million last year.

Company chief executive Pat D'Eramo says the quarter was a challenge as the combination of supply chain disruptions and inflating costs of labour, materials and energy are "wreaking havoc on the automotive supply base."