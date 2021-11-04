Hamilton COVID vaccination policy spurs HSR bus cancellations

Hamilton has cancelled 28 bus trips on the 51-University route to manage anticipated staffing shortages caused by drivers who refuse to be vaccinated or tested for COVID-19.

Metrolinx also cancelled 89 GO Transit bus trips, including a couple with Hamilton links, due to similar staffing challenges Monday.

Hamilton passed a mandatory COVID vaccine policy this summer that requires all city staff to provide proof of immunization or submit to twice-weekly rapid tests for the virus.

The city recently warned more than 300 employees would likely be placed on unpaid leave because they had not provided vaccination proof or picked up rapid tests that needed to be submitted Thursday. That included about 33 HSR employees, although it’s not clear if all of those transit workers are drivers.

Regardless, the city has alerted riders online that 16 westbound trips and 12 eastbound trips on the 51-University would be cancelled on weekdays “until further notice.”

Transit officials could not say Thursday if further cancellations are required elsewhere, but the city has pledged to update riders about changes online.

The 51-University runs from the downtown GO Centre to McMaster University and beyond to the west Hamilton bus loop, mostly on King and Main streets.

The route is typically busy during the university school year, but it was also suspended for much of the pandemic.

Regular service along the busy east-west corridor is still available via the 1-King, 5-Delaware and 10 B-line Express.

Matthew Van Dongen is a Hamilton-based reporter covering transportation for The Spectator. Reach him via email: mvandongen@thespec.com