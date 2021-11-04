Constellation Q3 profit drops despite sales bump

TORONTO — Constellation Software Inc. is reporting that its net income attributable to shareholders fell to US$107 million in its latest quarter despite a 30 per cent growth in revenue.

The Toronto-based technology firm, which reports in U.S. dollars, says the profit equalled US$5.07 per diluted share, compared with US$5.76 per share or US$122 million a year earlier.

Revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30 was US$1.3 billion, up from US$1 billion in the third quarter of 2020.

Cash flows from operations increased 25 per cent to US$292 million, while free cash flow available to shareholders increased to US$226 million from US$181 million a year ago.