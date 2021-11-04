A pill to treat COVID-19 has been approved in the U.K., and a Pfizer pill shows promise. Could they come to Canada?

The United Kingdom has approved an antiviral pill that promises to reduce the risk of death in COVID-19 patients by half, shifting focus to advances in treatment options for the illness and raising questions about whether Canada will follow suit.

The antiviral pill, molnupiravir, is produced by American pharmaceutical companies Merck & Co. and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, and has been hailed as a “game changer” by British Health Secretary Sajid Navid. Clinical trials revealed the drug could reduce death or hospitalization due to COVID-19 by half.

The pill’s approval in the U.K. comes at the heels of another significant advancement in COVID-19 treatment: On Friday, Pfizer said its own experimental pill — Paxlovid — reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by 89 per cent.

The U.K. is moving ahead to purchase 480,000 courses of molnupiravir, with the first shipment expected this month. It has also ordered 250,000 courses of the new Pfizer treatment.

The Merck pill is still pending approval from Health Canada after Merck Canada Inc. filed an application Aug. 13, with Canadian regulators saying they’re still receiving additional information. The company told the Star a supply agreement has not yet been reached with Canada, though talks continue. Pfizer has not yet submitted an application for its treatment drug, but the company said it intends to do so and that it’s also in talks with the Canadian government.

The developments in treatment come as many Canadian provinces are lifting more pandemic restrictions, including Ontario, which recently lifted all capacity limits at stadiums and restaurants. Cases across Canada have been declining, though they’ve risen in Ontario this week, and the rate of new vaccinations has dropped.

“There’s still a need to double down to get every single person vaccinated who is eligible,” said Dr. Zain Chagla, an infectious diseases physician at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hamilton. But he added that treatment development is “the new era of how we deal with COVID-19” and those who get sick should be given an option to reduce severe illness or death.

Molnupiravir is one of three antivirals for COVID under review by Health Canada. The others are favipiravir, originally used to treat influenza in Japan, and baricitinib, typically used to treat arthritis. But molnupiravir is unique — the antiviral treatment can be taken alone as a pill, meaning a patient does not need to be hospitalized to use it. It’s also potentially effective in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Pfizer’s treatment is also an oral drug, with three pills taken twice a day for five days. But it works differently than the Merck pill, which introduces errors into the genetic code of the virus. Pfizer’s pill instead blocks an enzyme the virus needs to multiply.

While there are no publicly released peer-reviewed studies of the Merck pill, results shared by the company from a global clinical trial involving 775 COVID-19 patients showed the pill reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by about 50 per cent. There were no deaths in the group of patients that were given the pill, and eight deaths in the group of those who were given a placebo. Trial results indicate the pill is most effective when taken within the first five days of COVID-19 symptoms developing.