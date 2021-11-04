Toronto COVID-19 infections on the rise after prolonged drop

Toronto Public Health on Thursday said the “slight” increase in daily cases could be due to colder weather pushing people inside, increasing “social interactions and touchpoints with many businesses and organizations being open indoors.”

“We may also be seeing the slight uptick in cases due to social gatherings and events, however it is not a significant increase,” the agency said in an emailed response to the Star’s questions.

The increase in infections among young kids is “not unexpected” given they cannot be vaccinated, Toronto Public Health said.

The best thing teens and adults can do now to protect kids is to fully vaccinate themselves.

“Ensuring that we have high level of immunity will protect those who are unable to get vaccinated such as children under 11 years old, residents who may be immunocompromised or residents who may be particularly vulnerable to COVID-19,” the agency said.

While children are less likely than adults to get seriously ill from COVID-19, Alberta reported increasing numbers of kids in intensive care amid a punishing fourth pandemic wave there.

The bright spot in Toronto’s latest data is that, so far, the rise in new cases is not sending more people to hospital. Vaccination makes people resistant to infection and, if infected, much less likely to get seriously ill.

The daily average for local hospitalizations is down to 1.4 — the lowest since August 2020.

Asked if Toronto’s high vaccination rate — 84 per cent of eligible residents have received two doses — will protect the health-care system even as new infections rise, Toronto Public Health said: “While there has been a slight increase in cases counts in recent days, it is too early to make any generalizations about the community spread of COVID-19 and expected rate of severe outcomes such as hospitalizations.”

Ontario on Thursday reported 438 new coronavirus infections, up from 378 on Wednesday and from 409 one week earlier.

David Rider is the Star’s City Hall bureau chief and a reporter covering city hall and municipal politics. Follow him on Twitter: @dmrider