6:26 a.m.: Watching with fear as the coronavirus rages in neighbouring countries, doctors in Bosnia are bracing for a new wave in the Balkan nation, which has a low vaccination rate and has been among the hardest hit countries in Europe earlier in the pandemic.

In the northwestern town of Banja Luka, staff in the COVID-19 ward of the city’s main hospital warn that hospitalizations have been increasing in the past days and could explode soon.

Other low-vaccination countries throughout Central and Eastern Europe already have been grappling with a surge in infections that has lasted for weeks now, including Bosnia’s neighbours Serbia and Croatia. Some countries have seen the highest numbers since the start of the pandemic, forcing the authorities to reluctantly contemplate tightening of anti-virus rules.

6:23 a.m.: Health Canada says it’s still reviewing data on an antiviral COVID-19 drug that was authorized Thursday in the United Kingdom.

The federal regulator said it continues to receive data “as new information becomes available” from pharmaceutical company Merck on their drug molnupiravir, considered the first pill to successfully treat COVID-19.

It offered no timeline for completion of the review process.

6:23 a.m.: China’s latest Covid-19 outbreak continues to grow as it shifts east through the nation’s rust belt, prompting officials to implement increasingly stringent prevention measures in an effort to control it.

The country’s health commission reported 68 local confirmed cases on Friday, plus 22 additional infections that didn’t cause any symptoms. Heilongjiang province in the northeast, which accounted for more than one-third of the total, has become the latest epicentre as a mysterious cluster that emerged in the northern border town Heihe ballooned despite a city-wide lockdown.

The latest wave, driven by the highly infectious delta variant, has reached 20 mainland provinces and is now the broadest outbreak since the virus first appeared in Wuhan in 2019. Nearly 800 people have been diagnosed in the past three weeks.

6:15 a.m.: Statistics Canada is scheduled to say this morning how the labour market fared in October, one month after the country passed a jobs milestone.

September’s labour force survey revealed that the country had recovered all of the three million jobs lost at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The gain of 157,000 jobs in September pushed the unemployment rate to 6.9 per cent, down from 7.1 per cent in August.

Economists expect to see another uptick in job numbers for October, although at a slower rate than September.

Royal Bank economists Nathan Janzen and Claire Fan expect a gain of around 50,000 jobs in the month, which would push the unemployment rate down a tad further.

The pair point to an uptick in consumer spending last month in high-contact service industries as reason to believe today’s jobs report should show larger gains in those sectors.