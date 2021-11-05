Manulife raises dividend after ban lifted

TORONTO — Manulife Financial Corp. is raising its dividend after a federal regulator lifted a ban on increases by the country's banks and insurance companies that was put in place in the early days of the pandemic.

The insurer announced a supplementary dividend of five cents per share in addition to the 28 cents per share it had already announced for the quarter.

The extra payment results in a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share, an increase of 18 per cent.

Manulife also announced a plan to buy back up to 39 million or about two per cent of its shares.