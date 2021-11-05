Canopy delays profitability goal amid $16.3M loss

SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — Canopy Growth Corp. pushed back its profitability target as it reported a $16.3 million loss in its second quarter.

The Smiths Falls, Ont. cannabis company previously predicted it would be profitable in the second half of its fiscal 2022, but now says it has delayed that target because of market share challenges and a slower-than-expected U.S. launch of its BioSteel products.

The $16.3 million loss the company reported for the period ended Sept. 30 was less than the $96.5 million loss Canopy recorded during the same quarter last year.

Canopy says its basic and diluted loss per share amounted to three cents, down from a loss of nine cents during its previous second quarter.