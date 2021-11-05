Ontario reports 563 new COVID-19 cases

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 563 new cases of COVID-19 today, and five more deaths.

It's the first time since Oct. 10 that the daily new case count has cracked 500.

The seven-day average of new cases has been on the rise in the past few days, after falling since an early September fourth-wave peak.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 314 of the new cases today are in people who aren't fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while the other 249 are fully vaccinated.