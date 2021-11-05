Canada Goose beats estimates, share price climbs

TORONTO — Canada Goose Holdings Inc. beat estimates for quarterly revenue in its latest earnings even while its profit dipped compared to a year ago amid higher online sales and early wholesale orders.

The luxury parka maker says it earned a net income of $9 million or eight cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 26 compared with a profit of $10.4 million or nine cents per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue in the company's second quarter climbed nearly 20 per cent to $232.9 million from $194.8 million in the same quarter last year, which had included $28.8 million from temporary personal protective equipment sales like masks.

On an adjusted basis, Canada Goose says it earned $13.2 million or 12 cents per diluted share, compared with an adjusted profit of $11.5 million or 10 cents per diluted share a year ago.