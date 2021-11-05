Doug Ford’s ‘staycation’ plan will give Ontarians money to vacation closer to home

Home for the holidays.

That’s the thinking behind Premier Doug Ford’s new “staycation tax credit” introduced in Thursday’s mini-budget as a way to help the province’s pandemic-battered tourism industry.

“It’s … a 20 per cent tax credit that puts money back in the pockets of Ontario travellers and families when they choose to travel right here at home,” said Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy.

The temporary measure, which will only take effect in the upcoming tax year, is a personal income tax credit that allows Ontarians to claim up to $1,000 for individuals or $2,000 for families on holiday rental accommodations.

That means it could be a maximum $200 tax break for individual Ontarians or $400 for families.

Bethlenfalvy said Ontario residents can apply for the refundable tax credits when they file their 2022 returns in 2023.

“An eligible accommodation expense would have to be for a stay of less than a month at an eligible accommodation such as a hotel, motel, resort, lodge, bed-and-breakfast establishment, cottage or campground in Ontario … between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022,” the fall economic statement said.

The move, which will cost the provincial treasury an estimated $270 million, can only be used for leisure trips not business travel.

While the Canadian Federation of Independent Business called the tax credit “a positive step,” it said “much more is needed to spur small business recovery.”

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath dismissed the measure as too little too late.