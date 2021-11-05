Toronto suspends 248 city staff over vax mandate

TORONTO — The City of Toronto says it has suspended nearly 250 workers who haven't complied with its vaccination mandate.

Managers and supervisors who work for the city are talking individually to workers who have yet to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine or who have not reported their vaccination status.

So far, 248 have been suspended without pay for a maximum of six weeks, and face termination if they aren't fully vaccinated by Dec. 13.

Another 51 have been placed on a leave of absence while the city reviews their requests for accommodation.