Aaron Rodgers finally explained his vaccination status in a wild interview

Aaron Rodgers broke his silence Friday, days after he tested positive for COVID-19. He appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss why he’s opted against receiving one of the vaccines, taking aim at those who’ve criticized him.

After news of his positive test, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that Rodgers remains unvaccinated against the virus, despite the fact that he said he was “immunized” when asked during an August press conference.

Rodgers clarified what he meant during his interview with McAfee, saying he found a “long-term immunization protocol.”

“I didn’t lie in the initial press conference. During that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league,” Rodgers said. “My plan was to say that I’ve been immunized. It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie; it was the truth.”

Rodgers said that, had a reporter asked a followup question, he would have said he isn’t an “anti-vax flat-earther,” but that he believes strongly in “bodily autonomy.” The Packers quarterback said he is allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

He is correct in that the CDC recommends anyone who is allergic to one of the ingredients in a vaccine to not receive that vaccine:

“If you have had a severe allergic reaction or an immediate allergic reaction—even if it was not severe—to any ingredient in an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, you should not get either of the currently available mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna).”

That left the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine as Rodgers’s final option, and he opted against it due to the brief pause that was put on that vaccine in the spring, amid news of individuals developing blood clots after receiving it.

The pause was eventually lifted, allowing states to resume using Johnson & Johnson, with the FDA adding a warning about the uncommon blood clotting issue. In total, six women developed the blood clots, with one dying, out of the more than 6.8 million doses that had been administered at the time, according to Yale Medicine.

According to an Oxford University study, the risk of blood clots is “substantially higher” from COVID-19 infection than it is as a side effect of one of the vaccines. Rodgers did not address these numbers during the interview.