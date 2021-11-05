Ontario police search for stolen condoms

ZORRA TOWNSHIP, ONTARIO, CANADA — It could be called a condom caper.

Provincial police say a truck and trailer containing $90,000 worth of condoms were allegedly stolen early Friday morning.

They say the truck was parked at an address in Zorra Township, which someone accessed by damaging a fence.

Investigators say the suspects also damaged several vehicles on the property.

They say they're reviewing security footage.

They're asking anyone with information about the missing truck, trailer and Skyn-brand condoms to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2021.

By The Canadian Press