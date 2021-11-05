'STOP USING': Major recalls of shoes at Walmart, tablets at Costco, Home Depot knobs, Farm Boy mustard and Coleman stoves trigger multiple Health Canada warnings

"The toecaps in the shoes may not meet CSA specification requirements related to impact resistance, posing a crush hazard," the warning states.

As of October 15, 2021, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries.

The company reported that 3,575 units of the affected product were sold in Canada from March to July 2021.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and return them to the nearest Wal-Mart Canada retail location for a refund," Health Canada stated.

For more information, consumers may contact Wal-Mart Canada Corp. Customer Service at 1-800-328-0402, Monday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. EST.

A third recall involves Mercury Glass Cabinet Knobs sold at Home Depot.

The knobs are 46 mm glass knobs in a flower shape design. The Mercury Glass knobs are painted on the inside to give the appearance of mercury glass. The model number is DC2754845, and the UPC code is 885785090428, Home Depot said.

The knobs were sold at retail between $4 and $6 each.

"The glass stem of the knob may break during use, posing a

potential laceration hazard," Home Depot said in its recall warning. "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled drawer knobs, remove them and contact Liberty Customer Care for instructions as to how to receive a full refund."

For more information please contact: Liberty Customer Care toll-free at

844-811-4541 or send an email to recall@libertyhardware.com.

A fourth recall involves the Coleman Classic 2 Burner Naphtha Stove.

The camping stove has a red fuel tank with a small chain connecting it to the stove’s green body.

"The recalled product does not meet the labelling and child-resistant packaging requirements for consumer chemical products required by the Consumer Chemicals and Containers Regulations, 2001 under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act," Health Canada said in its warning. "The lack of child-resistant packaging and appropriate labelling information could result in unintentional exposure to the chemical product and lead to serious illness or injury, including death."

As of November 1, 2021 the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

The company reported that 65,234 units of the affected product were sold in Canada since 2010 from January 2010 to September 2021.

Consumers should contact Coleman for updated product warning labels and a new childproof cap for the stove at https://recall.colemancanada.ca/en

Finally, Farm Boy is recalling its Farm Boy brand Dijon Mustard sold in Ontario stores due to undeclared egg which poses allergy concerns..

"Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product," the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said in its recall notification.