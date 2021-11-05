‘There is a lot of fuel’ for COVID: Ontario vaccine data shows big lags in some areas, demographic groups

“I’m very concerned about this (pregnant) population; they are at very high risk of complications if they are infected,” Kwong said.

The ICES data, which also highlights COVID infection rates in the province, shows children and young adults are testing positive more frequently compared to older adults who are more likely to have vaccine protection.

“Infections are occurring in the under-vaccinated or unvaccinated populations,” said Kwong, noting more targeted efforts are needed to reach younger individuals. The ICES data shows 26 per cent of children between the ages of 12 and 15 are still not fully vaccinated, though the rate of vaccination rose by five percentage points in October.

With the province starting to offer booster shots to eligible populations, efforts to reach the unvaccinated must also continue, Kwong said. The ICES data shows some immigrant and refugee groups remain vulnerable to COVID.

“The progress has been slow in the past month,” he said, noting the number of fully vaccinated Ontarians increased by only three percentage points between Oct. 3 and Oct. 31. “Vaccine uptake has slowed to a trickle, unfortunately.”

For Dr. Stephen Hwang, a physician and research scientist at St. Michael’s Hospital and the MAP Centre for Urban Health Solutions, the low vaccine uptake among the homeless population points to a need for outreach beyond just the shelter system, such as visiting supervised drug injection sites.

Among Ontarians who have recently experienced homelessness, only 45 per cent between ages 12 and 64 are fully vaccinated, while 65 per cent over age 65 have had two shots.

“People experiencing homelessness are going to have multiple barriers to getting vaccinated,” Hwang said. They often don’t have internet access, for example, and can’t look up where to go for a shot.

They also may have some hesitation getting vaccinated due to distrust of the health-care system, government or authority figures.

“The other thing would be competing priorities, if someone is figuring out their basic survival needs, getting a vaccination may not be a high priority,” he added.

Dr. Tali Bogler, chair of family medicine obstetrics at St. Michael’s, is worried vaccine uptake among pregnant people — though slowly rising — remains far below the provincial average.

“The numbers are going in the right direction, but not as fast as many health-care providers would like.”

Pregnant people with COVID are at significantly higher risk of getting critically ill and requiring hospitalization. The Ontario government prioritized pregnant individuals for the vaccine in April after doctors reported high numbers of pregnant people with COVID needing ICU care.

But vaccination rates in pregnancy continue to lag behind other highest-risk groups, Bogler said.

The ICES data includes pregnancy among the six highest-risk conditions for getting severely ill with COVID. As a comparison, 85 per cent of patients between ages 12 and 64 who have a history of solid organ transplant are fully vaccinated, and 80 per cent of patients with recent blood cancers have completed their two-dose regime. But just 66 per cent of pregnant individuals are fully vaccinated — up only six percentage points in October.

Bogler said recent co-ordinated public health messages from Ontario’s Ministry of Health and the Public Health Agency of Canada on the importance of getting the COVID vaccine while pregnant are welcome, but could have had more of an impact if pushed out earlier in the vaccine rollout.

And while such public health messages can create momentum, Bogler said it’s critical for those who remain hesitant to have one-on-one conversations with trusted health-care providers.

“We have strong evidence that having those conversations with somebody they trust has an influence on vaccine uptake,” she said.

