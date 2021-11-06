London Knights stay unbeaten in the OHL

LONDON, Ont. — Luke Evangelista helped preserve the London Knights' perfect record to open this OHL season with an overtime goal in a 2-1 win over the visiting Owen Sound Attack on Friday.

Evangelista, a second-round pick of the Nashville Predators, skated end to end and beat Owen Sound goalie Nick Chenard with a wrist shot from the faceoff dot 59 seconds into extra time.

The Knights have yet to lose a game in nine starts this season. Cody Morgan scored in the opening period for London.

Servac Petrovsky pulled the Attack even to 1-1 in the second. Chenard stopped 33 shots in the loss.