Mob-linked mountain of dirt in Flamborough spurs another lawsuit, this time for $130 million

But McHale says a mortgage holder on the land got a court order to evict his company in late 2018, leaving him unable to clean up or even access the site. He suggested it could cost $2,000 per truckload to properly dispose of badly contaminated soil — potentially tens of millions of dollars in total.

The province has identified Sukhinder Sandhu as a mortgage holder and most recent “controller” of the Waterdown Garden property, but the Brampton resident does not face any cleanup orders.

Sandhu is among the directors of 1350057 Ontario Limited named in the most recent lawsuit.

In a brief telephone interview, Sandhu dismissed the latest lawsuit as “playing games” and argued The Spectator should not be asking him questions about the Waterdown Garden property. “I am only the second mortgage (holder),” he said, before referring further questions to his lawyer.

A lawyer for Havana did not respond to a Spectator request for an interview Friday.

In 2019, Sandhu told The Spectator he was only holding the property because of a default court judgment and that he had locked the gates to prevent any other trucks from gaining access. “If it’s contaminated, it’s not my fault,” he said at the time. “I’m not going to spend millions of dollars there. I was only the mortgagee.”

Whelan said Friday there has been no cleanup of soil at the site despite the 2019 director’s order issued by the Ontario Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks. The city did do testing for residents in the area this year, however, that showed contaminants had not spread to neighbouring drinking water wells.

Whelan argued the city and province should remediate the land if the soil dumpers or landowners will not.

Whelan said he still does not understand why neither level of government stepped in earlier to stop soil dumping at the Highway 5 property given there was a 2015 court injunction against such activity. “They both bear some responsibility ... (because) they let it happen,” he said.

The ministry started investigating “noncompliance” with the 2019 cleanup order last year. A spokesperson was unable to say Friday whether that investigation continues.

Principals with Waterdown Garden Supplies Ltd. also face charges related to separate 2018 orders to clean up asphalt shingles and other waste at the site. No trial date has been set.

