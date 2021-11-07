Five things to watch for in Canadian business

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

MEG Energy results:

MEG Energy is set to release Q3 results on Monday. The Calgary-based company boosted its full-year production guidance in July, to 91,000 to 93,000 barrels per day from 86,000 to 90,000, after reporting $68 million in net profits in the second quarter on a near doubling of revenues.

BoC events:

The Bank of Canada is scheduled to host its annual economic conference Tuesday, focused this year on “Behavioural Macroeconomics and Finance: Implications for Central Bankers." BoC governor Tiff Macklem will also be delivering closing remarks Tuesday via video conference at a joint conference of the Federal Reserve Board, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Canada.

Canadian Tire earnings:

Canadian Tire is set to release Q3 results on Thursday. The company said in August that it purchased a 25 per cent stake in a B.C. inland port facility in an effort to bolster its supply chain amid ongoing global logistical problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cineplex results:

Cineplex Inc. is expected to release Q3 results on Thursday. The theatre operator’s lawsuit against would-be suitor Cineworld Group PLC is being closely watched by businesses across the country because the ruling could have far-reaching implications for pandemic-inspired litigation.

Freshii earnings: