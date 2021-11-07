Ontario proposes housing affordability task force

The Ontario Real Estate Association said it would like to see the government take several steps to address the housing affordability crisis, including ending exclusionary single-family zoning, doubling the land transfer tax rebate, and making surplus government land available for development.

NDP transit critic Jessica Bell said the government's proposal is just meant to give the impression they are taking action.

"It really is the oldest trick in the book to say, 'We are going to set up a task force to study a problem that we know already exists and we also already know the solutions to,'" she said.

"They just don’t want to implement them."

The fall economic statement should have better protections for renters and measures to clamp down on investor-led speculation such as expanding the non-resident speculation tax and introducing an annual speculation tax, Bell said.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca said the government should already know what needs to be done to boost supply.

"The last thing Ontario needs is another panel on housing to delay the solutions we already know are needed," he said in a statement.

"It’s just another example of Doug Ford’s dithering and delaying."

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner said such a task force was proposed by his party in its housing plan released earlier this year.

"It's critical that the task force include representatives from all stakeholders, not just from the PCs' developer donors," he said.

The Greens' plan includes building 100,000 affordable homes, putting $100 million in seed funding for co-op housing, and raising the non-resident speculation tax.

The government has also proposed in its fall economic statement to enhance a tax incentive program that encourages the rehabilitation of contaminated land in order to spur more development.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2021.

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press