Ontario reports 636 new COVID-19 cases

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 636 new cases of COVID-19 today, along with two more deaths linked to the virus

It marks the first time since Oct. 9 that the daily case count rose above 600.

The seven-day average of new cases has been on the rise in the past few days after largely declining since a fourth-wave peak in early September.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 388 of the new cases are among people who aren't fully vaccinated or have an unknown immunization status, while the other 248 involve people who are fully vaccinated.