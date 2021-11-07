OHL Roundup: Allensen's OT goal gives Colts win

HAMILTON — Nathan Allensen scored 24 seconds into overtime to give the Barrie Colts a 4-3 win over the Hamilton Bulldogs in OHL action Sunday afternoon.

The goal was Allensen's second of the season.

Beau Jelsma's goal at 15:34 of the third period forced overtime for Barrie (6-5-1). Nicholas Porco and Brandt Clarke also scored for the Colts.

Jonathan Melee, Nathan Staios and Cole Brown scored for the Bulldogs (7-4-2).