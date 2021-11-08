Ontario’s elected leaders refusing to lead

Chalk one up for Ontario’s vaccine hesitant, Nov. 4

Thomas Walkom’s article contained two frightening points.

First, he suggests that hospitals that demand their staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 will have to bear the “political cost,” and they will get no cover from the provincial government.

That’s frightening in so many ways. Hospitals, like schools, police, bus drivers, water purification plant operators and nuclear station regulators are agents of the government. Their job is to serve and protect the public, not serve and protect political masters in Queen’s Park. Maybe this is why the premier left it to the hospitals to face anti-vaccine protesters this summer on their own.

Which leads to the second disturbing statement, that, unions thinks vaccines should be implemented through the mechanism of “collective bargaining” — rather than being imposed by the province.

How would that negotiation go? “We’ll require our members be vaccinated in exchange for a 10 per cent increase in pay over the duration of the collective agreement.”

We know politicians play politics, with everything to get themselves re-elected. If we think they are wrong we get to vote them out. But how do we vote out a hospital or union when they get it wrong?

V. E. Tyrer, Oshawa