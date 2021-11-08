Sun Life Financial raising quarterly dividend

TORONTO — Sun Life Financial Inc. is raising its dividend after a federal regulator lifted restrictions last week that were put in place in the early days of the pandemic to help protect the country's financial institutions.

The insurance company announced a supplementary dividend of 11 cents per share. The payment is in addition to the quarterly dividend of 55 cents per share it declared Nov. 3.

Combined, Sun Life says shareholders will receive a total quarterly dividend of 66 cents per share, a 20 per cent increase from the prior quarterly dividend payment.

The company says it remains committed to a dividend payout ratio of 40 to 50 per cent as part of its medium-term financial objectives.