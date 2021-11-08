Heading to the U.S. for some cross-border shopping? Here’s what you need to know about your COVID tests — and the cost

The U.S. border may be open now, but COVID testing and unexpected travel expenses can add hundreds to the cost of a quick day trip.
To read the full story, visit TheStar.com.
The U.S. border may be open now, but COVID testing and unexpected travel expenses can add hundreds to the cost of a quick day trip.
To read the full story, visit TheStar.com.
The U.S. border may be open now, but COVID testing and unexpected travel expenses can add hundreds to the cost of a quick day trip.
To read the full story, visit TheStar.com.