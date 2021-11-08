Freshii to open 20 new U.S. franchise restaurants

TORONTO — Freshii Inc. says it has signed a deal with a hospitality operator to open 20 new restaurants in the United States over six years — the largest multi-unit franchise agreement in the company's history.

The Toronto-based health and wellness brand says the agreement with Level Hospitality will see locations opened in Texas, with a focus on Houston and Austin.

Adam Corrin, chief operating officer of Freshii, says Level Hospitality has quick service restaurant experience, a passion for the Freshii brand and a deep knowledge of the Texas market.

He says the deal will strengthen the company's foothold in the southern United States and expand consumer exposure and access to the brand.