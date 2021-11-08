Ontario’s COVID testing positivity rate the highest since September

Ontario is reporting another 480 COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, according to its latest report released Monday morning.

Ontario has administered 17,057 vaccine doses since its last daily update, with 22,623,960 vaccines given in total as of 8 p.m. the previous night.

According to the Star’s vaccine tracker, 11,534,328 people in Ontario have received at least one shot. That works out to approximately 88.5 per cent of the eligible population 12 years and older, and the equivalent of 77.6 per cent of the total population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine.

The province says 11,089,632 people have completed their vaccinations, which means they’ve had both doses. That works out to approximately 85.1 per cent of the eligible population 12 years and older, and the equivalent of 74.6 per cent of the total population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine.