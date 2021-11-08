'WARNING': Certain mushrooms sold at Loblaws, Your Independent Grocer and other grocery stores across Ontario may contain Listeria, triggering large recall

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning shoppers about an expanded mushroom recall impacting several big-name grocery stores across Ontario.

Just a couple of weeks after warning that certain mushrooms made for Metro brands and sold at Food Basics may be contaminated with Listeria, the CFIA has now added other mushroom products on the list, including Carleton PC Organics White Sliced Mushrooms, according to the "food recall warning."

"Do not consume, use, sell or serve the affected products," the CFIA said.

Loblaw Companies Limited has confirmed the PC Organics White Sliced Mushrooms were sold at Loblaws and Your Independent Grocer locations in Ontario.

"Customers who purchased the affected product are welcome to return the product to their local store for a refund," Loblaw said in an emailed statement.

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor, Health Canada said. "Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased."

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, the CFIA said.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, "people may die," the CFIA added.

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results.