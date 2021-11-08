It’s time for Erin O’Toole to show leadership and draw the line on vaccines

“Who am I to argue with tens of thousands of brilliant scientists and doctors who urge the population desperately to get vaccinated?” asked Mulroney. “And we’re going to have some members of my caucus, for example, who are saying, ‘I’m not going to do it’? They have to do it.”

Of course, the Progressive Conservative party of the 1980s isn’t the Conservative Party of the 2020s, and it wouldn’t be easy for O’Toole to tell the vaccine skeptics they must get with his program if they want to stay in his caucus.

But the alternative is worse. Gladu herself has gone beyond simply channelling concerns about COVID vaccines to spreading misinformation about them. On Monday, O’Toole rightly criticized her for that, saying she’s causing confusion at a time when it’s vital to get as many people as possible vaccinated.

But O’Toole basically ducked questions about what he’s going to do about her and the other skeptics in his ranks. He looked weak and evasive on the most important public health issue facing Canadians.

At this point he’s got a choice: continue to try and placate the likes of Gladu, and see his party painted as the home of vaccine skeptics and opponents. Or decide, finally, to lead on this issue and tell his MPs to do the right thing.

A deadline is looming: Parliament is to resume sitting on Nov. 22, and only fully vaccinated MPs will be allowed to take part. If O’Toole doesn’t settle this issue by then, the division in Conservative ranks will be even more damaging.

O’Toole has the evidence of science on his side, as well as the weight of public opinion. Canadians overwhelmingly support vaccines and want the reluctant minority to get on board in the name of finally ending the pandemic.

He should take Mulroney’s advice and tell his MPs it’s time to get in line. As the man said, “that’s leadership.”