Dual-class share structures often reward investors

Dauphin pointed out that a lot of the names on that list — Shopify, Stingray Group Inc., Lightspeed Commerce Inc. and Nuvei Corp.-- have performed well on the stock market in recent years, making them hard to ignore for investors concerned about dual-class structures.

For example, Shopify shares were worth about $50 five years ago, but are worth nearly $2,000 now.

"Someone not investing in new class share structures would have missed out on a lot of very good, nice new companies, which do have the growth potential that no other companies do have now," said Dauphin.

While Dauphin understands why people might worry about dual-class shares, he thinks they often make favourable investments because of the influence they have on entrepreneurs.

"They can really have a longer term horizon ... which is extremely interesting for those new technology companies that need that time in order to get those new ideas to mature," he said.

He also likes the structure because it typically offers some immunity to hostile takeovers, as the higher class and number of shares held by family members or founders is often enough to thwart an acquisition or merger, even if it's supported by another class of shareholders.

However, for Alexander Dyck, professor of finance, economic analysis and policy at the University of Toronto, the protection against hostile takeovers is what he finds problematic.

"After the founder is no longer in charge, it might be very useful to have someone else coming in and overviewing and if management is not up to task, replacing them or having a take over in some other way," he said.

Dyck finds the longer a company goes with a dual-class structure, the more likely it is to encounter problems, especially as a firm changes hands to a new generation of a family, sometimes one with less business acumen.

Despite the challenges and his belief in the need for oversight in corporate governance, Dyck agrees many dual-class share companies have had tremendous returns.

"It's a risk, but when you're trying to take a look at risk and return, you might find that there's more return relative to the risk in this company," he said.

"Investors understand that, so there is a cost."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI, TSX:SHOP, TSX:GOOS, TSX:ATD, TSX:BBD, TSX:LSPD, TSX:RAY, TSX:NVEI)

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press