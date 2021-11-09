Bruce Arthur: As Ontario COVID cases rise, there’s a simple strategy to keep things under control (probably)

Nobody wants to say here we go again, but here we are. Ontario has lived a relatively charmed pandemic life since the summer, and it appears to be over. The province’s seven-day case average has risen approximately 30 per cent in a week; vaccination efforts are stalling as we go. One rule of the virus is that unchecked, it will spread exponentially. We’re back there.

“Do you remember where we were immediately before Thanksgiving? That’s the behaviour and the extent of restrictions that is compatible with control of the pandemic,” says Dr. Peter Juni, the scientific director of Ontario’s independent volunteer science table. “So think how it was before Thanksgiving, and think about how much you were inside with other people. You shouldn’t do it more than you did then.”

If it sounds like going backwards, it is, in the province where the premier keeps saying he never wants to go back. A return to pre-Thanksgiving restrictions would mean a return of capacity limits in restaurants, bars, gyms, theatres and at sporting events, for a start. A return to pre-Thanksgiving social patterns should be achievable, if we just keep a bigger picture in mind. This can be done.

It was coming, either way. COVID’s effective reproduction rate needs to stay below 1 to shrink, and Ontario wasn’t far away when the government eliminated capacity limits on large sporting events and theatres Oct. 8, and on restaurants, bars and gyms Oct. 25.

Meanwhile, the weather got colder, Monday excepted, and changes in weather mean changes in human behaviour, and that is all you’re ever really talking about with this virus. Sudbury is the current Ontario epicentre and is already reinstituting capacity limits, reinforcing masking and vaccine passports. The science table’s modelling update later this week is not expected to be as positive as earlier versions. Sigh.

“The fact is, look, (the reopening) is an experiment,” says Juni. “Now we know the experiment didn’t go well.”

Yes, this wave is different. Vaccination isn’t perfect, but it offers extraordinary protection against the virus and especially serious illness. The link between cases and hospitalizations is not the same. But it’s still there.

“It’s clear that the association has been weakened,” said Juni. “But because we still have so many people out there who are eligible for a vaccine who haven’t received it yet, we continue to be challenged. That’s just part of it. If you don’t believe me, we can go everywhere. We can go to Alberta, you can go to Denmark, you can go to Israel before their booster shots. It all looks the same. There’s absolutely no reason to believe we would be different.”

Indeed. 75 per cent of Ontario’s total population has two doses of the vaccine. Denmark is at 76 per cent, removed all restrictions in early September along with its vaccine passport, and like many countries across Europe, restrictions are being reintroduced. No major nation has achieved a high enough rate of vaccination to achieve escape velocity, yet.

“The problem is right now we still have a million adults who are unvaccinated,” says Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto, the medical director of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program at Sinai-University Health Network, and a member of the science table. “And there is no country on the planet who’s had a sustained effect from herd immunity.”