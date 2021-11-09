Liberal insiders shrug as rumours swirl about deal with New Democrats

News 09:30 AM by Tonda MacCharles ,  Raisa Patel Torstar Network

Several Liberal MPs and cabinet ministers say they don’t see an upside or need to strike a formal agreement with the New Democrats to ensure the Liberal minority Parliament is guaranteed stability in the months and years ahead.

Click here to read the full story on TheStar.com.

Liberal insiders shrug as rumours swirl about deal with New Democrats

TORSTAR READERS LIKE

News 09:30 AM by Tonda MacCharles ,  Raisa Patel Torstar Network

Several Liberal MPs and cabinet ministers say they don’t see an upside or need to strike a formal agreement with the New Democrats to ensure the Liberal minority Parliament is guaranteed stability in the months and years ahead.

Click here to read the full story on TheStar.com.

Liberal insiders shrug as rumours swirl about deal with New Democrats

TORSTAR READERS LIKE

News 09:30 AM by Tonda MacCharles ,  Raisa Patel Torstar Network

Several Liberal MPs and cabinet ministers say they don’t see an upside or need to strike a formal agreement with the New Democrats to ensure the Liberal minority Parliament is guaranteed stability in the months and years ahead.

Click here to read the full story on TheStar.com.