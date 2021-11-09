Ontario won't appeal ruling on student fees

TORONTO — The Ontario government says it will not seek to take a legal fight over post-secondary student fees to Canada's highest court.

A spokesperson for the minister of colleges and universities says the province will not file an appeal with the Supreme Court of Canada after its directive making some student fees optional was struck down.

The so-called Student Choice Initiative allowed university and college students to opt out of paying certain ancillary fees, including those for student unions.

In August, the Court of Appeal for Ontario dismissed the government's challenge of a lower-court ruling that found the policy unlawful.