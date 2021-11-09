Ontario is reporting 441 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths from the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 268 of the new infections are in people who are not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.
She says 173 of the new cases are in fully vaccinated people.
The province says 134 people are in intensive care with COVID-19 related critical illness, including 78 people on ventilators.
There were 15 patients from Saskatchewan in Ontario intensive care units as of Monday.
The province says 85 per cent of Ontario residents aged 12 and older have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 88 per cent have had one shot.
Restaurants, stadiums, gyms, casinos and other spaces that accept proof of vaccination can currently operate at full capacity.
The province aims to start lifting proof-of-vaccination rules on some businesses like restaurants, bars and gyms in January as long as the COVID-19 situation doesn't become concerning.
Elliott said Tuesday that even with the rising cases, the province's relatively high vaccination rate -- with 85 per cent of the eligible population having received both shots -- is making a difference with fewer people now hospitalized in intensive care.
"We don't want to be overwhelmed again, but I think that shows the value of the double vaccination," she said. "It will save your life."
Elliott said Tuesday that even with the rising cases, the province's relatively high vaccination rate -- with 85 per cent of the eligible population having received both shots -- is making a difference with fewer people now hospitalized in intensive care.
"We don't want to be overwhelmed again, but I think that shows the value of the double vaccination," she said. "It will save your life."
Elliott said Tuesday that even with the rising cases, the province's relatively high vaccination rate -- with 85 per cent of the eligible population having received both shots -- is making a difference with fewer people now hospitalized in intensive care.
"We don't want to be overwhelmed again, but I think that shows the value of the double vaccination," she said. "It will save your life."
