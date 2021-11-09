Tips for combining your finances with your partner

When having these financial conversations, “be open to what your partner has to say,” she added.

“If you don’t like it, then be prepared to have a conversation of how you’re going to work through it. Each person has to do their own work to be transparent but also to be open and calm to foster that sort of environment of trust.”

When it comes to managing finances, Knox said she sees most couples take a hybrid approach. Couples that keep money separate are more likely to have similar incomes and no children, while couples that combine finances — although not always completely — tend to have kids, she added.

Another action couples should take before moving in together is learning how family law works in their province, Knox said. Family law varies by province, and essentially forms the basis of a default pre-nuptial or cohabitation agreement.

In B.C., for instance, couples that have been living together for over two years have the same legal rights as married couples when it comes to property, Knox said. Each party has a shared claim to any property purchased during the course of the relationship — even if property ownership is only under one name.

When it comes to property bought before the relationship began, the law says that property does not have to be divided. However, if that property increases in value, that additional money has to be split 50/50. “Since we know what housing prices have done in recent years, this amount of money could be significant,” Knox said.

Couples should figure out whether the law works for them, and if not, they should set up a cohabitation agreement, which is a legally binding document that speaks to their unique circumstances and wishes, Knox said.

“Try not to approach the cohabitation agreement from a place of fear and try to approach it from a place of setting a foundation for open, honest and effective communication, and managing expectations from the get-go,” she added.

Ireland said he thought of the cohabitation agreement like writing a will.

“You’re trying to prepare for something you don’t want to have happen, but if it does happen, the details are all sorted out.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2021.

By Leah Golob, The Canadian Press