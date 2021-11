Conservative MP apologizes for sharing ‘misinformation’ about COVID-19 vaccines

OTTAWA — Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu has apologized for sharing misinformation about the severity of COVID-19 and the safety and efficacy of vaccines against the disease.

In a written statement released Tuesday, Gladu called her remarks “inappropriate.”

“Upon reflection, I recognize how dangerous it is to share misinformation about the severity of COVID-19 and the safety and efficacy of vaccines,” she said.

“I retract these comments in full.”

Her apology came a day after Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole took the unusual step of publicly criticizing one of his own party’s MPs, calling her comments misleading and a step backwards in encouraging Canadians to get vaccinated.

On Sunday, Gladu (Sarnia-Lambton) told CTV’s “Question Period” that there are “multiple sources” of data that ought to be explored in evaluating whether mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations are necessary, and said requiring people to disclose their medical status is a slippery slope.

Pressed on whether she objected to disclosure requirements for other vaccinations, such as the one against polio, Gladu falsely claimed that polio had posed a greater threat.

“In terms of the risk, people that got polio, many of them died and many of them were crippled, and that is not the same frequency of risk that we see with COVID-19,” she said.

In 1953, at the peak of the polio outbreak, Canada recorded nearly 9,000 cases and 500 deaths.

Since early 2020, Canada has recorded 1.7 million cases of COVID-19 and 29,132 deaths.