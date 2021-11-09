Ontario offers front-line mental health supports

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Ontario plans to spend $12.4 million on more mental health and addictions supports for front-line health-care workers.

The province says $5.9 million will go to services offered through hospitals such as self-referral and intake services, online discussion groups and confidential clinician support.

There is also $1.9 million allocated for psychologist services specializing in trauma, anxiety and other conditions and $4.6 million for workplace mental health training.

The government is working with five hospitals, the Canadian Mental Health Association and the Ontario Psychological Association on the programs.