After what we’ve been through, the world could use a second remembrance day

The second was perhaps even more powerful: the temporary COVID-19 memorial on the National Mall in September, which saw more than 650,000 tiny white flags planted in the lawns around the Washington Monument, each representing a person who had died from the virus. On many of them, individual messages were scrawled by loved ones as a personal tribute: “My perfect love Ray, I will carry you in my heart until my dying day. We were so close to surviving this and making it to our wedding day,” read one. “To the best kid ever; Thanks for being ours, Anna. The world was better because you were in it,” read another. The flags flew in neat rows over a space of 20 acres.

From a distance, it drove home the vast scale of suffering. Up close, it made clear how intensely personal each instance of that suffering was.

Many of the most powerful military memorials in the U.S. accomplish something similar. The Vietnam War memorial lists names upon names inscribed in black stone. The Arlington National Cemetery is a seemingly endless pasture of white markers on the graves of soldiers who served over the course of centuries. The Ground Zero memorial to the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks in New York City displays the names of those who died surrounding reflecting pools covering the imprint of the buildings that were attacked — and those names are read out each year on Sept. 11 to commemorate the national loss.

One difference between those and the temporary COVID-19 memorials I’ve attended this year is that with the coronavirus there can still seem something surprising in coming face to face with the scale of the loss. We remain in the midst of the pandemic’s toll, and even from here — even as many or most of us have known people hospitalized or killed by it, even as we’ve turned our lives upside down, masked ourselves and shuttered ourselves into our homes to avoid it, even as we spent long months avoiding hugging our grandparents, even as we’ve been prevented from holding the hands of our relatives as we say goodbye while they die alone in locked-down hospital units — there’s a strain of thought minimizing what we’ve been living through.

Certainly among those who have politicized the public health response to militate against precautionary measures. But even among many others who have masked and quarantined and been vaccinated. It is possible, in our longing to return to normal, to overlook how historically abnormal this thing we’ve been suffering through is.

More than 29,000 Canadians have died from COVID-19 so far. The numbers are larger elsewhere: more than 750,000 confirmed dead in the U.S., more than 600,000 dead in Brazil, more than 240,000 in Russia. More than five million people worldwide.

That is a lot of grief and suffering to process.

It is something that deserves commemoration of a kind that will allow us to mourn what we’ve been through, and to serve as a lesson, and a warning, to those who follow.

Edward Keenan is the Star’s Washington Bureau chief. He covers U.S. politics and current affairs. Reach him via email: ekeenan@thestar.ca