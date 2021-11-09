Ontario cities ponder child care deal with Ottawa

Some Ontario municipalities are considering working directly with Ottawa on affordable child-care plans as federal-provincial talks drag on.

Toronto City Council was to hear a motion today asking for the option to try appealing directly to the federal government on the $10-per-day child-care plan if the province doesn't make a deal.

Hamilton Emergency and Community Services committee members are set to consider a similar motion later this month.

Both motions point to importance of affordable child-care in pandemic recovery plans and the need to support parents – particularly women – re-entering the workforce.