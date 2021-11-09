Ontario will ‘stay the course’ with current COVID-19 restrictions despite surge in new cases, Christine Elliott says

The uptick in cases has taken place since Oct. 31 and follows an easing of capacity restrictions across the province earlier in the month as the fourth wave subsided. It now appears to be resuming, and the government has said it will reimpose stricter public health measures province-wide if the situation warrants.

“We do know there are going to be increases in cases as the weather turns colder,” Elliott said, calling more restrictions “potentially possible” but noting the health system is “ready to deal with some increase in cases” because plenty of hospital capacity remains.

There were 244 COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals on Tuesday, including 134 in intensive care and 78 on ventilators. Three more deaths were reported, bringing the province’s pandemic death toll to 9,903.

“Even though we are seeing an increase in the number of cases, because so many people are doubly vaccinated now we’re still not seeing huge numbers of people in our intensive care units,” Elliott said.

“We are not changing course at this point.”

Just over 85 per cent of eligible Ontarians age 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as the province awaits Health Canada approval to begin shots for children aged five to 12.

Moore has previously warned of “a difficult fall and winter” with the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus working deeper into the unvaccinated population, which is more at risk of needing hospitalization.

Premier Doug Ford outlined plans three weeks ago for Ontario to gradually end all pandemic restrictions by March, providing trends are good and a vaccine-resistant strain doesn’t arrive.

The province has been performing much better in terms of fighting COVID-19 compared to provinces including Alberta, and nearby jurisdictions such as Michigan.

With a population two-thirds the size of Ontario’s almost 15 million people, Michigan has been reporting almost 3,000 new cases daily and a full vaccination rate below 60 per cent. Ontario’s seven-day average of new cases reported Tuesday was 492. Michigan also has more than double the death toll of Ontario.

Rob Ferguson is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @robferguson1