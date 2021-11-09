Erin O’Toole left a former leadership rival out of his shadow cabinet. Did COVID-19 influence that decision?

”And we’ll be ready to address vaccine hesitancy and the other aspects of the pandemic that are still gripping this country.”

Lewis recently raised questions about COVID-19 vaccinations for children, and said medical privacy is of the utmost importance.

On Tuesday, she congratulated her colleagues for their new roles in O’Toole’s shadow cabinet, despite not being invited to join it herself.

“Looking forward to working with each one of you on your portfolios as we advocate for a better, stronger, more united Canada,” she wrote.

Lewis wasn’t the only Conservative MP passed over for a shadow cabinet post who has raised questions about vaccinations.

Some MPs who supported her leadership bid and have also been outspoken on medical privacy issues were dropped, despite holding previous critics posts.

MP Marilyn Gladu, who apologized Tuesday for making misleading statements about COVID-19 and vaccines, was also passed over for a critic’s post, despite having once also been a leadership contender and having previously held front-bench positions. Gladu’s apology came after O’Toole criticized her remarks.

The critics list unveiled Tuesday was O’Toole’s latest attempt to create a cohesive front bench team since he became leader last year.

His inaugural shadow cabinet ruffled some feathers when MPs who had backed his main leadership rival, the progressive Peter MacKay, were exiled to the far back benches, while socially conservative MPs who’d backed Lewis — who at the time wasn’t yet an MP herself — were given jobs.

O’Toole further inflamed irritations with a shuffle last year in which Poilievre, a popular veteran MP, was perceived to have been demoted when he was removed from the role of finance critic.

Some MacKay supporters were returned to critics’ roles Tuesday as Poilievre was once again named finance critic, a move that O’Toole said reflects the priority his party wants to place on the economy.

The Liberals “quiver” when they see Poilievre rise to speak in the Commons, O’Toole told reporters.

“We’re really worried about our economic future and I want someone that will be tenacious,” O’Toole said. “I want Mr. Trudeau, I want (Finance Minister Chrystia) Freeland worried about their complacency, their overspending.”

O’Toole also unveiled the members of his “leadership team,” which will guide the party’s parliamentary priorities and strategies on any given day.

Manitoba MP Candice Bergen, one of several Tories who faced significant challenges in the last election from the People’s Party, is staying on as deputy leader, and is the only woman in that group.

However, a number of newly elected women did get critics’ jobs, including Melissa Lantsman for transport, Laila Goodridge for social development, Michelle Ferreri for tourism and Shelby Kramp-Neuman for seniors.

