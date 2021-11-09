Indigo revenues climb 16 per cent to $238.8M

TORONTO — Books and lifestyle retailer Indigo Books and Music Inc. says a surge in online purchases helped revenues to surpass pre-pandemic levels in its latest quarter.

The Toronto-based company says revenues for the three months ended Oct. 2 were $238.8 million, up from $205.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 despite occupancy constraints in several key markets.

Indigo says the revenue improvements came from its e-commerce business, which grew 85 per cent from the prior-year quarter.

While retail at stores remains challenged, it says customers who came to shop demonstrated a strong commitment to books and responded positively to its other offerings.