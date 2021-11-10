GM restarts production at Oshawa plant

OSHAWA, Ont. — General Motors has restarted vehicle production at its Oshawa Assembly Plant after shutting operations down at the end of 2019.

The company says the first Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on the retooled line was completed Wednesday and that trucks will start shipping to dealers in December.

GM says the plant should create about 1,800 jobs over two shifts, while also supporting thousands of additional jobs from suppliers.

The restart of production comes about a year after GM announced it would invest upwards of $1.3 billion to reopen the operation.