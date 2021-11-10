NewsAlert: Ontario pauses reopening plans

Ontario is reporting 454 new cases of COVID-19 today and nine new deaths related to the virus.
The province says, however, that the death tally only includes those that occurred over the last month.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 249 of the new infections are in people who are not fully vaccinated or whose immunization status is unknown.
She says 243 people are currently in hospital due to the virus, including 182 who are not vaccinated or whose vaccination status isn't known.
Elliott says 136 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, 120 of whom are not vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.
The province says 88.5 per cent of residents 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 shot, and 85.2 per cent have had two.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2021.
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Ontario is pausing its plan to lift capacity limits in the remaining settings where proof of vaccination is required, following a rise in COVID-19 cases.
The province had planned on removing a cap on the number of people permitted in night clubs, strip clubs, sex clubs and bathhouses next Monday.
But Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's top doctor, says that move will be delayed for at least 28 days as he monitors the COVID-19 case load.
The decision comes a day after Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province would stay the course with its reopening plan.
The province says hospital and intensive care capacity remains stable, but the positivity rate is increasing.
Ontario reported 454 new cases of COVID-19 today.
By The Canadian Press
