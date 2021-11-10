Ontario is reporting 454 new cases of COVID-19 today and nine new deaths related to the virus.
The province says, however, that the death tally only includes those that occurred over the last month.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 249 of the new infections are in people who are not fully vaccinated or whose immunization status is unknown.
She says 243 people are currently in hospital due to the virus, including 182 who are not vaccinated or whose vaccination status isn't known.
Elliott says 136 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, 120 of whom are not vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.
The province says 88.5 per cent of residents 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 shot, and 85.2 per cent have had two.
Moore also sought to reassure Ontarians that the province wouldn't reverse course on reopening, and would avoid the sorts of provincewide school closures that became a fixture of the last academic year.
"At a provincial level, I honestly don't see us stepping backwards. It's always been my advice to government that if we have to, we'll pause, but we won't take steps backwards," he said.
He said, however, that some public health units may have to reverse course, depending on local trends.
"This battle against a fast, furious foe will be fought at a regional level," Moore said.
The Progressive Conservative government plans to slowly ease public health restrictions until all measures are lifted, including mask mandates and proof-of-vaccination requirements.
It hopes to accomplish this by the end of March, depending on whether cases spike after the winter holidays.
TORONTO — Ontario is pausing its plan to lift capacity limits in the remaining settings where proof of vaccination is required, following a rise in COVID-19 cases.
The province had planned on removing a cap on the number of people permitted in night clubs, strip clubs, sex clubs and bathhouses next Monday.
But Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's top doctor, says that move will be delayed for at least 28 days as he monitors the COVID-19 case load.
The decision comes a day after Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province would stay the course with its reopening plan.
The province says hospital and intensive care capacity remains stable, but the positivity rate is increasing.
Ontario reported 454 new cases of COVID-19 today.
