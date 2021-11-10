Ontario reports 454 new COVID cases, 9 new deaths

Ontario is reporting 454 new cases of COVID-19 today and nine new deaths related to the virus.

The province says, however, that the death tally only includes those that occurred over the last month.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 249 of the new infections are in people who are not fully vaccinated or whose immunization status is unknown.

She says 243 people are currently in hospital due to the virus, including 182 who are not vaccinated or whose vaccination status isn't known.