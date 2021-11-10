Ontario reports 119 new cases of COVID in schools and 497 schools with confirmed cases

Ontario is reporting another 454 COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths, according to its latest report released Wednesday morning.

Ontario has administered 15,257 vaccine doses since its last daily update, with 22,652,266 vaccines given in total as of 8 p.m. the previous night.

According to the Star’s vaccine tracker, 11,544,508 people in Ontario have received at least one shot. That works out to approximately 88.6 per cent of the eligible population 12 years and older, and the equivalent of 77.7 per cent of the total population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine.

The province says 11,107,758 people have completed their vaccinations, which means they’ve had both doses. That works out to approximately 85.2 per cent of the eligible population 12 years and older, and the equivalent of 74.7 per cent of the total population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine.