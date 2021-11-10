Ford shows support for controversial Highway 413

CALEDON, Ont. — Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government is reiterating its support for another controversial Greater Toronto Area highway project.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was in Caledon, Ont., on Wednesday to show support for Highway 413, which he says will relieve traffic congestion in the regions of Halton, Peel and York.

It was his government’s second event this week in support of a planned highway in the growing Toronto area, infrastructure they argue will benefit commuters and the economy.

Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney says Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass will not be tolled roads once completed.

Public information sessions on Highway 413 will be held next month and the government says Indigenous communities and other residents will have more opportunities to give input.

But the project has drawn criticism from political opponents and environmental advocates, who are concerned it will pave over farmland and environmentally sensitive areas, including the protected Greenbelt.

The provincial New Democrats and Liberals have both said they will not go through with it if elected next June.

Meanwhile, the former federal environment minister designated the highway for an impact assessment last spring, citing findings that it could have adverse effects on species at risk.

When asked Wednesday about the highway's impact on the Greenbelt — which was created to protect environmentally sensitive land from development — Ford said his government considers it critical infrastructure.

"It's an absolute critical highway that we need to build for the influx of immigration that we're going to see," he said.