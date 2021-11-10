Province spends $2M on housing for veterans

KINGSTON, Ont. — The Ontario government says it's helping build tiny houses for homeless veterans.

The province says it's investing $2 million in the Kingston-based project, and Housing Minister Steve Clark issued a special zoning order Wednesday allowing the site to be used for residential purposes without a long wait time.

Ontario says an-acre-and-a-half of land will be transformed into a "Veterans Village" in Kingston, complete with as many as 25 tiny, prefabricated homes.

Each unit will have a kitchen, bathroom, living room and sleeping area.