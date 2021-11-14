Carlisle students at Balaclava School craft award-winning posters

Three Balaclava Public School students were recently recognized for their artistic flair.

The Grade 8 students in Sarah DeLong’s art class let their creative juices flow for the Lions International peace poster contest, which was locally sponsored by the Copetown Lions Club. The Carlisle students joined more than 600,000 children from around the globe in sharing their vision for world peace and keeping with the contest’s theme, “We are all connected.”

Three Flamborough students were selected as local winners by the Copetown service club. They include Leah T., Isla B. and Dawson C., who came in first, second and third place, respectively.

Internationally, the Lions Club boasts 1.5 million members in more than 200 countries and 48,000 clubs, including right here in Flamborough. They are committed to serving the community and helping youth.

